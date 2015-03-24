Meryl Davis tries to laugh off Maksim Chmerkovskiy dating question, fails
Figure skater and "Dancing With the Stars" champ Meryl Davis laughed off comments that she and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy have a "King Kong" relationship.
Chmerkovskiy's brother Val told US Weekly that the pair are more than a couple, saying, "He loves her probably more than I've seen him love another woman - he loves and adores her - but it's like a King Kong type of relationship."
When FOX411 asked Davis about the comments she acted surprised, but didn't dismiss rumors that she and her "Dancing With the Stars" co-champion were an item.
"Wow ... I don't even know what to say," Davis said. "I like to keep my personal life personal but OK, Val ... he's going to be getting a call this afternoon."
With "Dancing With the Stars" behind her and a gold medal in tow, Davis and her skating partner Charlie White say they're looking forward to a long vacation. They both have trips planned to Hawaii, but said they probably won't be hanging out together on the beach.
"We've been together now pretty consistently for a while and so it's good to take a break every now and then," White said.
As for whether he harbors any jealousy for Davis winning the coveted mirror-ball trophy on the competition show, White says they share the win.
"It was an amazing experience and I think the fact that we were able to root for each other made it that much more enjoyable," White said. "It was too bad that I had to get the boot when I did, but the fact that she won was like redemption for me."