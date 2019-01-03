Melissa Joan Hart opens up about how faith helps her through bad times

Melissa Joan Hart opened up about how faith has brought her “calm and peace” but also has led her to question her parenting.

Hart appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris” to discuss how faith has helped her through tough life events.

“I feel like every time something bad has happened, I’ve come out of it because of my faith,” she told Faris. “It’s for a purpose He has. It’s His will be done.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 42-year-old actress said her faith has brought her “calm and peace” and has helped her take a more relax approach in certain situations.

“I feel like right now I might be just as anxiety-ridden over certain things as I was as an angsty teenager, but now I have this understanding of it’s gonna be okay and this calm and peace that people don’t have if they don’t have faith,” Hart said. “Especially as I’ve gotten older and studied more of the Bible, I don’t take everything so seriously as I used to; it’s not life or death.”

“God has a reason for everything. Without my grandmother passing away when I was 12 years old, and without my friend dying at 32, and without some of the struggles that I’ve gone through in my life, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” she added.

MELISSA JOAN HART 'INDIFFERENT' TO 'SABRINA' REBOOT BUT SAYS SHE'D BE OPEN TO DIRECTING

Hart said her faith has also led to question her parenting. She spoke about a time when her son, who she raises as Presbyterian Christians, got into a disagreement with a Jewish friend.

“When the mom [of the child] called me with a problem in sixth grade I was like well, ‘Do I regret telling my son that we don’t know if people believe in Jesus, so we don’t know their character?'” Hart asked. “‘Is that a wrong thing to say? Did I set my son on the wrong path or was that the right thing to say and I should defend that?'”