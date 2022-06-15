Brad Pitt tells ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow ‘it’s lovely to have you as a friend now’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are still on very good terms.

In an interview for Paltrow’s website Goop, the exes discuss their past relationship and how they’ve been able to maintain a healthy, strong friendship. The duo was together in 1994 before calling off their engagement in 1997.

During the interview, Paltrow mentioned her late father – who died in 2002 – and how "excited" he was to have Pitt as a son-in-law "though we didn't get married, unfortunately," Paltrow said to Pitt.

"Right," he responded with a laugh. "Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?"

"Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Paltrow said, referencing her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Pitt said, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," which Paltrow agreed.

"And I do love you," Pitt said to Paltrow, and she responded, "I love you so much."

Pitt praised Paltrow’s father, late director Bruce Paltrow, and shared that he had a "profound effect on me and is someone I still think about."

He reflected on Bruce's parenting style and said, "That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn't experienced much, and I loved it. The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you."

After her relationship to the "Fight Club" star, Paltrow married Chris Martin, Coldplay musician, in 2003. The couple share two children: Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. The Goop founder married her current husband, Falchuk, in 2018.

Pitt has gone on to marry two women since his relationship to Paltrow. He married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 before separating in 2005. Pitt then wed Angelina Jolie in 2014 before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The couple share six children.

Pitt held the interview with the wellness and lifestyle brand to discuss his new clothing line, God's True Cashmere.

These cashmere garments, which appear on Paltrow’s website, retail for $2,000.