Meghan Markle’s 2014 blog post seemingly debunks claim she knew nothing of royal life

Meghan Markle — who claimed to Oprah Winfrey last week that she never thought what it would be like to marry a prince — blogged about dreaming of becoming a princess seven years ago, a new report says.

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ wrote the now-duchess of Sussex in 2014, while commenting on the "pomp" surrounding Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding three years earlier, according to The Sun on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength," Markle said in her since-nixed blog.

"We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here," said Markle, who married Prince Harry, William’s brother, in May 2018.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," Markle mused.

The 39-year-old former actress — who recounted to Winfrey how Middleton allegedly made her cry before her wedding to Harry — also claimed in the explosive TV chat that she basically had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it.

MEGHAN MARKLE FOR PRESIDENT? AND OTHER DISPATCHES FROM THE UK'S OPRAH INTERVIEW FALLOUT

"I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family," said Markle — who along with Harry also claimed one blueblood relayed "concerns" to the prince over how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Markle said talk about the royals "wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home.

"It wasn’t something that we followed," she said.

Winfrey replied, "But you were certainly aware of the royals."

Markle replied, "Yeah, of course.’’

But Markle claimed she never did any research or even "looked up [Harry] online" after she met him.

Winfrey asked, "So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would to be a part of that family? You didn’t give it a lot of thought?

To read more from Page Six, click here.