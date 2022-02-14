Meghan Markle was called 'that minx' by Prince Charles' wife Camilla, author claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was allegedly "suspicious" of Meghan Markle’s intentions before the American actress became a member of the British royal family.

The claim was made by British author Tom Bower, who has previously written several unauthorized biographies of famous figures, such as Prince Charles, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell and Mohamed Al Fayed, among others.

On Monday, Bower told The Sun that Charles’ wife remained "tight-lipped" with her opinions about the former "Suits" star.

"From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles," he claimed to the outlet. "She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy."

"But, as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped," Bower continued. "While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could."

Bower also alleged that Prince Harry’s stepmother had a private nickname for his wife.

"… Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ – the self-seeking troublemaker whose antics will always end in tears," Bower claimed.

Bower is reportedly working on a book about Markle.

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II expressed a "sincere wish" that Camilla, 74, be known as "Queen Consort" when her eldest son succeeds her as expected to the throne.

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, the man whose admitted infidelity brought such pain to his ex-wife Princess Diana before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the public mood softened after Charles, 73, married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, and she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Camilla played a significant role in the breakup of Charles’ first marriage, her down-to-Earth style and sense of humor eventually won over many.

Bower noted to the outlet that Markle and Harry, 37, have stayed silent about the monarch’s announcement.

"It is believed that [Meghan] has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated," he alleged.

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to the queen, 95, whose family nickname is Lilibet, as well as Harry’s late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.