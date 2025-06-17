Meghan Markle speaks out after critics slam viral delivery room dance video with Prince Harry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is speaking out about a video of her dancing in a delivery room with husband, Prince Harry; the viral clip drew mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, Markle and Harry were seen grooving in a room with a hospital bed in the background before the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to their daughter Lilibet.

While critics took aim at the Duchess of Sussex and called the moment "cringe" and "attention-seeking," Markle dubbed the video "authentic."

"You have to be authentic," she said in a preview clip for the next episode of the "Aspire" podcast. "Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance? … By the way, that wasn’t yesterday. That was four years ago."

"It’s a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes," she remarked.

"I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms," Markle added.

When asked if she could rewrite her public narrative from scratch and if there was anything she would do differently by host Emma Grede, she replied, "Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth," according to Vanity Fair.

The Duchess of Sussex's comments come after she recently shared another rare glimpse into her family life.

On Sunday, the mother of two honored husband Prince Harry for Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy," the Duchess of Sussex captioned a short video as she featured rare moments of their family.

The "As Ever" brand founder showed Prince Harry cradling his kids with a "Happy Father's Day" banner strung up in the courtyard.

In another Instagram post, Markle is seen holding Princess Lilibet on what appears to be a boat as the wind flowed through their hair. Markle looks lovingly down at her daughter as the 4-year-old hides behind her mother's arms in a black-and-white photo.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!" she captioned the post. "Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

The former "Suits" actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018. In 2019, they welcomed their son, Prince Archie, while they were still senior members of the royal family.

In 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior royals, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. That year, they moved to California. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet.

Since their royal exit, Markle has shared limited photos and videos of her kids without showing their faces. The couple also do not take them to public events where they could be photographed by paparazzi.