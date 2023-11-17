Meghan Markle walks Hollywood red carpet with sights set on comeback: 'She wears her tiara pretty heavily'

Meghan Markle is ready for her close-up.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

The celebration honors the outlet’s Power of Women honorees, who each get a Variety cover. The mother of two was honored last year.

The 42-year-old, who took part in the festivities without Prince Harry, told reporters she was "proud" to be in attendance, People magazine reported.

"I think Meghan Markle is very good at her PR and her appearances in public at high-profile events," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital.

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with the king for about a decade.

"[Her appearances] often seem to happen around key moments in the British royal family’s diary or calendar," Bullen said. "Here she is just days after the king’s 75th birthday, and she’s walking the red carpet in Hollywood. I think she comes from a world of self-promotion, and she knows how to self-promote. She knows when she’s going to make the front pages after her latest Hollywood play."

The former American actress had all eyes on her as she sported a beige off-the-shoulder midi dress by Proenza Schouler valued at $1,400. She completed the look with a black clutch, matching slingback heels from Aquazzura valued at $895, simple gold accessories and a slicked-back bun.

On the carpet, she was informed by Variety her former TV show, "Suits," had crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined. Markle played Rachel Zane in the legal drama.

Markle said she had "no idea" what prompted the renewed interest in the series, which wrapped in 2019. Markle retired from "Suits" in 2018 after she became engaged to Harry, now 39.

"['Suits'] was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew," she told the outlet. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

During the event, Markle posed for pictures with film producer Janet Yang and the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This has sparked rumors Markle is gearing up for a Hollywood comeback. Markle also teased that she was working on "exciting" new projects and "can’t wait to announce them."

Bullen said he wouldn’t be surprised if Markle wanted to pursue a Hollywood career again.

"I guess it’s something she has to give a go," he explained. "The Spotify deal has been canceled. … [The couple’s] documentary about their life did very well for Netflix. But how many times can you allow cameras into your life when you’re saying you want privacy?

"So, if she’s not returning to acting, what is the obvious next step? Producing has got to be right up there. So, I think you can see that coming. … Production seems to be the next turn of the wheel … and it would make sense."

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince. The couple stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of the duchess and a lack of support from the palace. They now live in California with their two young children.

Bullen noted Markle is "never coming back to the U.K." and instead will continue to focus on carving out a life for herself in California.

"She has no intention of being a working royal ever again," he explained. "But she knows the power of her title. She knows the power of having a son who’s a prince and a daughter who’s a princess. She knows the power of being the king’s daughter-in-law.

"Why else was she being photographed on the red carpet yesterday? Why is it that Hollywood producers want to talk to her? It’s because she has an element of royal status.

"She may be looking at the working life of a royal through a rearview mirror, but I think she wears her tiara and royal status pretty heavily," Bullen added. "She knows exactly who she is and what she can do with [her title]."

Sources previously told Bullen Markle had ambitions of pursuing a political career. But, these days, Hollywood might be a safer bet for the royal.

"I understand from people who know her well that she has made moves over the last couple of years to expand her political life," he claimed. "I think it hasn’t been successful so far."

"Maybe focusing on being a producer is the next play," he added.

Many have speculated Markle could return to acting, especially after she was signed by WME in April. The talent agency is led by CEO Ari Emanuel, who has a reputation for his aggressive deal-making skills, making him "one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures," Page Six reported. He inspired the character Ari Gold in HBO’s "Entourage."

The outlet noted that WMC will assume representation of Archewell, the organization run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While film and television production, brand partnerships and "overall business-building" will be explored by the duchess and her team, "acting will not be an area of focus," Variety reported.

In August of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought the rights to Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel, "Meet Me at the Lake," and have plans to make the page-turner into a feature film.

Fortune confirmed to Fox News Digital the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are creating the movie with Netflix under their Archewell banner.