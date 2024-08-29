Meghan Markle has 'regrets' about royal exit, lives 'isolated but structured' life in California: expert

Meghan Markle is said to be at peace quietly creating a business empire in California, but she has a few regrets following her royal exit.

"Meghan does regret certain statements that she made," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital. "They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired."

"She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy," Schofield claimed. "Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health. And I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics."

The former American actress has her eyes set on the future. The mother of two recently told the New York Times that she’s invested in Cesta Collective, a female-founded sustainably sourced handbag brand.

As an investor, the outlet reported that the 42-year-old has between five and 10 brands in her portfolio. She also has her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in the works.

"Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself," she told the outlet.

Few people have been allowed to enter Meghan’s world as she thinks about expanding her brand beyond the royal family, Schofield told Fox News Digital.

"I would describe Meghan’s personal life in California as isolated but structured," she said. "The qualifications to be her friend are no secret… she typically gravitates towards people that can offer her something, contribute to her personal goals. She also requires trust and privacy. Her friends group is small. She is friendly with Montecito locals as you never know someone’s connection or status. Everyone in Montecito has accomplished something significant to be in a position to call it home."

"Sightings of the couple are rare and advances towards establishing [connections] with the Sussexes are mostly rejected," Schofield claimed. "Meghan and Harry are often seen with friends dining at an upscale steakhouse named Lucky’s. They also enjoy an Italian restaurant called Tre Lune in Montecito."

"It is important to Meghan that it appears she has moved on, and the drama is beneath her," Schofield continued. "But that is not the reality. There is still a resentment that fuels a lot of the work she has done over the last three and a half years."

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family and has seen his father infrequently since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what had prompted them to step back as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since aired their grievances in an interview with Winfrey, followed by a Netflix docuseries. It was during their sit-down with Winfrey that the couple claimed a member of the royal family questioned their son's skin tone before he was born. Harry, 39, later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip weren't the royals in question.

Harry’s explosive memoir, "Spare," was published in January 2023. A paperback version is hitting bookstores in October.

Us Weekly reported in their latest cover story that Meghan has wrapped up filming a Netflix series, which will focus on cooking. While Netflix reps have stayed mum on the subject, sources claimed that the series will coincide with her lifestyle brand.

The couple has also been focusing on philanthropic projects, with Harry already planning a trip to New York City in September to raise awareness of some of their causes.

"Meghan has transitioned from actress to royal to entrepreneur," an insider told the outlet. "She’s worn many hats, but she believes age and experience have [prepared her] for a bigger purpose in life. She’s very happy with the role she’s carved out."

Schofield said she doesn’t expect Meghan to return to the U.K. anytime soon.

"Harry and Meghan returning to the U.K. without meeting with the royals or acknowledging them just reminds the world of their estrangement," she said. "It attracts hostile headlines. I think there is a desire to win back that audience [in the U.K.], but Harry recently said himself that he doesn’t feel safe enough bringing his wife back to his home country."

"If American Riviera Orchard becomes a well-oiled machine and keeps Meghan busy, she will find joy in that work," said Schofield. "Meghan will use her lifestyle brand, Netflix show and Lemonada podcast to try to create a community to drown out her critics. But Meghan must show more commitment and discipline than we’ve seen from her… if she wants that to work."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Meghan "would be perfectly happy never setting foot in the U.K. again."

"Harry and Meghan have a fairly idyllic life in California, regardless of what their critics like to imagine," he explained. "Meghan probably came to terms with their situation… with the royal family much earlier than Harry has – if indeed he has. Meghan is more of a realist and realized early on that the monarchy and those who control it are intractable. That goes for the king and the rest of the royal family."

"The royals have always been famous for holding grudges," said Andersen. "Once someone is cast out it’s awfully hard to convince them otherwise. Meghan understands that. Of course, Harry wants to make amends with his father and brother, especially now that the king and the Princess of Wales are both battling cancer… Even if Harry did manage to work his way back into the royals’ good graces, it’s hard to imagine that Meghan would just happily tag along."

Andersen pointed out that the couples are now "centered in Montecito." And Harry, in particular, isn't being "eaten up with regrets."

"He knows he has done more than anyone in this scenario to try and mend his relationship with his father and brother Prince William," Andersen added.

Meghan, he said, is perfectly happy living in her home state where she feels free.

"She is a California girl through and through," he said. "The business and philanthropic opportunities remain pretty rosy for the Sussxes, and Meghan is more determined than ever to exploit them. At the same time, she knows that Harry still misses his family and pals back in the U.K., and the thought of being welcomed back into the royal family – even if in a very truncated, limited capacity – is never far from his mind."

Time will tell if the Sussexes can successfully move on from the royal drama – and if Meghan’s business ventures speak for themselves.

"Meghan always wanted to be famous but never, ever imagined that fame could become infamy," said Schofield. "She is having a hard time processing the fact that some people just don’t connect with her."