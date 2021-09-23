Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit One World Observatory with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid the Big Apple a royal visit on Thursday, marking the couple's first major joint public outing since becoming parents of two.

The Sussexes arrived at One World Trade Center Observatory early Thursday a.m. for a scheduled 8 a.m. visit with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A photo obtained by Fox News shows the couple dressed in matching dark clothing for the occasion. Harry opted for a suit and tie while Markle wore a fully dark blue ensemble including wide-legged pants, heels, a turtleneck and jacket.

Other photos show the Duke and Duchess walking hand-in-hand, waving to passersby.

It's unclear what the purpose of the couple's meeting with the Democratic politicians in the state of New York is. According to the outlet, De Blasio's wife, Chirlaine McCray, and the couple's 24-year-old son, Dante, were also present to welcome the royal couple.

Days ago it was revealed that Harry and Meghan would be arriving to New York City for an appearance at the Global Citizen Live event.

The 24-hour event will be broadcast live from the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park. The event will feature appearances from a bevy of stars to promote equal access to the coronavirus vaccine to world leaders. Specifically, the campaign is calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most in need.

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan will participate in a Global Citizen event. In May, Meghan made a statement about the importance of coronavirus vaccines during Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE Concert .

The Duchess of Sussex delivered an impassioned speech that urged citizens of the world to get vaccinated and help ensure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed for an "equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," Meghan said in a pre-recorded video message, which was played during the concert’s broadcast.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry , made an in-person appearance at the VAX LIVE event , which was recorded on May 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The broadcast made its on-air debut on Saturday, May 8.

Harry made sure to thank the vaccinated front-line workers who made up the concert’s live audience, but he also expressed the importance of global vaccine distribution.

"This pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity," he said at the event. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."

The concert reportedly raised $302 million, according to the Associated Press , which surpassed the campaign’s goal.

The following month, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. It's unclear if Lilibet and her big brother, Archie, traveled to New York with the pair.