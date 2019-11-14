‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman slams ‘evil’ media scrutiny of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

“The Crown” actress Olivia Colman spoke out against the media scrutiny that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face on a daily basis.

The 45-year-old actress spoke in an interview with the U.K.’s LBC, where she was asked directly about the way in which the royal couple's every move is dissected by the press.

The star called the treatment of the duke and duchess of Sussex, “evil” before the interviewer could even finish the question.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CELEBRATE PRINCE CHARLES' BIRTHDAY WITH NEW PHOTO OF ARCHIE

“It’s just evil,” she told the outlet. “They’re mean to them. Everything they do, they step outside their house and it's something.”

She added: “I don't know why they're so mean to a fellow human being. It always strikes me as odd."

The interview noted the latest in royals news — the fact that the duke and duchess aren’t planning to spend baby Archie’s first Christmas with Queen Elizabeth.

"Everyone wants to have Christmas on their own every now and then. It's alright,” Colman concluded.

HILLARY CLINTON SUGGESTS UK MEDIA'S MEGHAN MARKLE COVERAGE IS RACIST

Colman stars in Season 3 of the hit TV show as Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle recently opened up about the intense media scrutiny she faces in Tom Bradby’s ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” said Markle of the fame. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If things are fair, that completely tracks for me if things are fair,” she continued. “If I do something wrong I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,’ but when people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel that that’s OK. And that’s different than just scrutiny. That’s, what would you call that? That’s a different beast. It’s really a different beast.”