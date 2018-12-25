Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join Kate Middleton, Prince William for Christmas Day service amid feud rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rang in their first Christmas as husband and wife with Prince William and Kate Middleton by their side.

The royal brothers and their wives were all smiles as they arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England Tuesday for a Christmas Day service.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, held her husband's hand as she chatted with sister-in-law Kate amid rumors the duchesses are at odds.

Wearing a red coat with a matching hat and shoes, Kate was all smiles next to Meghan who opted for an all-navy ensemble.

Rumors over Kate and Meghan's alleged strained relationship have run rampant in recent weeks, even causing Kensington Palace to issue a rare statement after The Sun claimed the sisters-in-law had an argument over the way Meghan reportedly treated Kate's staff before her May nuptials to Prince Harry.

"This never happened," a royal spokesman said at the time.

People magazine previously reported the palace does not usually respond to rumors concerning the family and did not issue a statement regarding any other reports, including one that Middleton was “left in tears” following a fitting for her daughter, Princess Charlotte’s dress for Markle’s nuptials to Prince Harry.

“Kate has only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional, though just what upset her is unclear,” a source claimed to veteran royal reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, which confirmed separately that the pre-wedding incident did happen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet also added, citing several insiders, that at the time of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, there was a considerable amount of “stress” affecting everyone involved.

Back in October, Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry were moving early next year to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor estate, ahead of the anticipated birth of their child.

While the announcement further stirred rumors of a potential rift existing among the royals because of Meghan, the palace insisted the move is for a completely different reason.

“Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the palace said in a statement.

Although the move will mean that brothers William and Harry will no longer be living close by, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still keep their office at Kensington Palace, which is also home to Middleton and William, both 36.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child in the spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.