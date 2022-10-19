Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry’s favorite fast-food is In-N-Out: ‘They know our order’

Forget the fish and chips – when it comes to Prince Harry’s favorite fast-food in America, In-N-Out takes the crown.

The Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle was previously named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, but her cover story was postponed during the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

On Wednesday, the outlet released its candid interview with the former American actress. During the Q&A, the 41-year-old was asked who takes the most snack breaks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet,1.

"It’s funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we’re a good two hours outside of it," the former "Suits" star shared. "We’re commuters. We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler’s head."

"Also, my husband’s favorite is In-N-Out," Markle revealed. "There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

A spokesperson for In-N-Out didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding their famous fans.

While Markle didn’t reveal their In-N-Out order, she noted that some of her guilty pleasures include watching "Jeopardy!" and doing Wordle in bed with a glass of wine.

"We share an office," said Markle. "We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more."

"My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep," she continued. "It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now."

Back in 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were exiting the royal family, Burger King jokingly offered Harry, 38, one of its paper crowns. The other American fast-food chain tweeted: "Harry, this royal family offers part-time positions."

At the time, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior royals over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.