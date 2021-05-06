Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for donations to fund vaccine drive on son Archie’s second birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking the opportunity on Archie’s second birthday to push a vaccine drive across the globe.

A message posted to the Archewell website for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation encouraged visitors to "join us in advocating for vaccine equity" especially in impoverished countries where "distribution has effectively yet to start."

"Too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic," the royal pair explain in their memorandum.

"While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer," Markle and Harry described. "As of today, around 80% of the nearly one billion Covid-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries."

"While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."

Markle and Harry asked people to think about donating "just five dollars (£3.60)" and it can help cover the "cost of a dose for someone in need."

"And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organizations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20—covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts—not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities," the pair state in their scribe.

The Sussexes are currently expecting their second child, a daughter, due into the world this summer.

