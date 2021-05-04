Meghan Markle writes children’s book, ‘The Bench,’ inspired by Prince Harry, their son Archie

Meghan Markle has written her first children’s book in honor of her husband Prince Harry and their firstborn Archie.

"Duchess Meghan has written her first children’s book, The Bench, about the special bond between father and son-as seen through a mother’s eyes," Omid Scobie, royal editor of Harper’s Bazaar and "Finding Freedom" author tweeted on Tuesday.

"It’s out June 8 and is inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s close relationship," he shared. "The book is illustrated by Christian Robinson."

Scobie also noted that the Duchess of Sussex will narrate the audiobook.

MEGHAN MARKLE ENCOURAGES GIRLS TO 'CHALLENGE INJUSTICE' DURING VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE

"'The Bench’ started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," said the 39-year-old in a statement, as quoted by Scobie. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY JOINING SELENA GOMEZ-LED CONCERT TO PROMOTE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AWARENESS

"My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," the former "Suits" star added.

Amazon revealed that the book, aimed for ages 3-7, is currently available for pre-order.

"In ‘The Bench,’ Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," publisher Random House Books for Young Readers shared in a statement listed on Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion, The Duchess’s debut children’s book gives us a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and comfort and nurture," the statement continued.



"Working in watercolor for the first time, Caldecott-winning, bestselling illustrator Christian Robinson expands on his signature style to bring joy and softness to the pages, reflecting the beauty of a father’s love through a mother’s eyes.



"With a universal message, this thoughtful and heartwarming read-aloud is destined to be treasured by families for generations to come."

On Valentine’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child. The family currently resides in California.