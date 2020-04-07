Meghan Markle got Prince Harry's advice while recording her voice-over for Disney's 'Elephant'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now that her first-post royal gig has debuted, the producers of the nature documentary “Elephant” are speaking out about how Prince Harry helped Meghan Markle with her performance.

Markle, 38, acts as the narrator in the new Disney+ documentary, which dropped on the streaming platform on Friday. The job marks her first professional endeavor since she and Harry announced to the world in January that they would step back from their senior royal duties and seek to live financially independent of the crown.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Markle, who was an actress on “Suits” prior to starting her life as the Duchess of Sussex, recorded her voice-over work in secret at London’s Pinewood Studios this past October. According to director and producer Mark Linfield, Harry, 35, accompanied her to the recording session and, gave some helpful input.

“We had Harry from the cheap seats in the back sort of suggesting some alternative pronunciations,” Linfield told the outlet.

“Only on the African words because obviously he's spent so much time in Botswana,” the documentary’s producer, Vanessa Berlowitz, clarified.

“Elephant” follows a group of elephants as they seek to find water in Africa, where both Harry and Meghan have traveled frequently. The U.K.’s The Times previously reported that Markle’s voiceover work was done for donations to Elephants Without Borders, a non-profit organization in Botswana that aims to protect the species from poaching.

The debut of “Elephant” comes very soon after the royal couple’s plan to step back from their royal duties became a reality. Harry and Meghan first left the U.K. for Canada where they spent some time during the transition before ultimately relocating to the Los Angeles area.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said at the time of their announcement that their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”