Meghan Markle, Prince Harry actors seen in dramatic teaser for Lifetime's 'Escaping the Palace'

Lifetime released its first teaser trailer for its dramatization of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from royal life titled "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace."

The film marks the third movie produced by the network focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The first, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" debuted in 2018 followed quickly by "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal," which came out the following year.

"Escaping the Palace," however, depicts the high-stakes of their relationship more than the other two films as it chronicles their decision to step back from their duties as senior royals and begin the transition to life in California in 2019. The trailer even teases a re-creation of the couple’s explosive, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they laid out their reasons for leaving.

The trailer begins with Jordan Dean as Harry discussing how he feels "helpless" to protect Sydney Morton as Markle.

"I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it," he says in the teaser, which was released on social media.

"I am the person who is strong and gets things right," the fictional Markle responds while staring at her son, Archie.

The teaser then dramatically shows the duo in various moments during their "escape" from royal life, establishing the high-stakes by both assuring the other that they can’t lose one another.

The fake Harry’s sentiments on the fear of losing the former American actress echo those the real-life figure made during his March interview with the media mogul. Markle, 39, admitted that she was having suicidal thoughts while in the U.K., which prompted Harry, 36, to get serious about a major change.

The prince said that he saw similarities between the way his late mother, Princess Diana, was treated and the treatment the former "Suits" star is receiving, leading to him eventually stepping down from his royal duties after continuously asking for help.

According to Entertainment Tonight, other familiar royal family members such as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II will be portrayed by actors Jordan Whalen, Laura Mitchell, Steve Coulter and Maggie Sullivan respectively.