Meghan Markle no longer listed as ‘HRH,’ ‘royal’ on Smart Works charity website

Smart Works charity got the memo.

On Saturday, the charity – of which Meghan Markle is patron – removed all mentions of the Duchess of Sussex as either “HRH” or “royal” on its website, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the site is now referring to the former American actress as simply “The Duchess of Sussex” instead of “Our Royal Patron.” In addition, a page is labeled “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex,” replacing the original “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

Last September, the former “Suits” star unveiled a capsule collection for the charity, which aims to help women find employment with the help of coaching tips and professional clothing for their job interviews.

In February of this year, the 38-year-old and her husband Prince Harry reached an agreement with Buckingham Palace where it was decided the couple would not use the term “royal” moving forward, the outlet noted. Their Sussex Royal website and Instagram pages are still active.

“While the duke and duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” their spokesperson shared in a statement at the time.

In their “Spring 2020 Transition” post on their website, the couple also shared they “do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory.” In addition, they “will no longer actively use their HRH titles, as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

On Jan. 8, the couple announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."