Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle is trained in martial arts and kickboxing, acting resume shows

By Paula Froelich | New York Post
close
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry respond to President Trump’s tweet about not paying for their security in LAVideo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry respond to President Trump’s tweet about not paying for their security in LA

President Trump took to Twitter to shut down any controversy about the royal couple’s security in their recent move to LA. Here is the latest response from Markle and Prince Harry about the President’s comment.

Do NOT Mess with Meghan Markle!

The Mirror got ahold of the woman now called the Duchess of Sussex’s old Hollywood one-sheet — an actress’ resume — and it is impressive.

Not only can Markle speak multiple languages, but she is trained in martial arts and kickboxing.

“I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series ‘Suits,'” Jorge Blanco, who trained Meghan in kickboxing and martial arts during the filming of “Suits,” told Spanish Vanity Fair.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S PRIVACY LAWSUIT COULD LEAD TO 'BIG BATTLE' AGAINST HER FATHER IN COURT, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

“We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she’s super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other attributes assigned to Markle on the one sheet include ballet, jazz and tap dancing as well as experience in musical theatre. Markle also claimed to be fluent in Spanish, and proficient in French.