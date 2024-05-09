Katherine Schwarzenegger unimpressed by Met Gala's stripped-down, sexy styles: No longer 'chic and classy'

It seems Katherine Schwarzenegger has some strong feelings towards this year's Met Gala looks.

On Wednesday, the mother of two subtly gave her two cents by reposting a series of throwback photos that her mother, Maria Shriver, posted on Instagram. The photos feature Shriver attending the 2001 Met Gala.

"When the Met Gala was chic and classy," Schwarzenegger wrote in a since-expired post on her Instagram Story, per People magazine.

A representative for Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The original post shared by Shriver on Monday includes four photos of the award-winning journalist and her parents attending the Gala.

"It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night," Shriver wrote in her caption. "Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

Shriver's post was greeted with a lot of love in the comment section.

"What a joy to have your parents with you. You all look great! You haven’t changed Maria!" Rita Wilson wrote.

"Much better glamour than now," one follower commented. "Now it’s a costume party."

"Beautiful and much classier than today," another wrote.

The Met Gala in New York City, led by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintor and the 2024 co-chairs , is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Celebrities take the opportunity to dress in less-than-traditional pieces, loosely based around the theme of the year. This year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," while the theme was simply "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

From Charli XCX's T-shirt gown to South African singer Tyla's sand gown, the stars showed up in an array of daring fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian wore a Maison Margiela couture gown by John Galliano, which featured a silver corset and a hand-wired skirt made with metal elements. She kept somewhat covered up underneath a gray cashmere cardigan.

Rita Ora showed some skin in a colorful beaded Marni gown with cutouts running along the length of her body. She told Vogue that the beaded material dates "back to the first and second century B.C."

Emily Ratajkowski showed some skin wearing a vintage Atelier Versace Haute couture dress from the 2001 fall/winter collection.

Tyla was "sealed inside" of her dress before stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet wearing sand and had to literally be carried up the Met steps. She told "Entertainment Tonight" that creating her look took "a long time" as designers used "real sand" pressed onto her body.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Ashlyn Messier contributed to this post.