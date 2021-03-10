Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar says 'emails and texts' support Oprah Winfrey interview claims

Meghan Markle's close friend of 17 years, actress Janina Gavankar, has spoken out in support of her friend after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Gavankar told the British show "This Morning" on Wednesday that she's happy Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie are "in a new era."

"We get to tell the truth. Things are different now," she said. "It is nice to see them feel free."

Gavankar also said that Markle's struggles, which the former actress discussed with Winfrey, were well-known within the Palace.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE BREAKS SILENCE ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH INTERVIEW

"I don't know who knew. (But) I know that the family and the staff knew," Gavankar said. "We watched as a wall was built around her. [Meghan] was very isolated – and even though that wasn't her choice she was being completely slaughtered for it."

Gavankar said she wanted to defend her friend on many occasions but was told to "never to make a comment because the institution would protect them. And years later we see now that was not the truth."

"Meghan has always been a very open person. She's always shared parts of herself in a way that we always do, but that all changed when she joined the family," the "True Blood" star added.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY: 6 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS

Gavankar also issued a response to Buckingham Palace's statement reacting to the interview.

"You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things," she said. "One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."

Gavankar also provided her thoughts on the bullying accusations brought against Markle by former aides who worked with her at Kensington Palace.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS SHE ‘DIDN’T WANT TO BE ALIVE ANYMORE' IN OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"I have known [Meghan] for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully," the "Morning Show" actress said. "But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The truth will come out," Gavankar continued. "There are plenty of emails and texts about that. I'm not going to get into the details of it. I don't feel like that's my place. I'm just happy that it's actually being looked into because the truth really does set you free."