Meghan Markle flies commercial to watch Serena Williams in US Open final after private jet scandal

Meghan Markle has crossed the pond for a very special reason.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, caught a commercial flight from London to New York City to watch her close friend Serena Williams compete in the 2019 U.S. Open final. The tennis star will be playing for her 24th Grand Slam singles title on Saturday against Bianca Andreescu.

Markle's decision to fly commercial comes just weeks after she and Prince Harry were criticized for using private jets to fly to the South of France and Ibiza on vacation.

The British royals were called hypocrites because planes have a negative impact on the environment yet they both say they are advocates of flighting climate change. Their trip to Nice, France was to spend time at Elton John's home.

John later said in a statement that he provided the flight for the Sussexes to preserve their safety and privacy.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” the singer tweeted. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Prince Harry addressed the backlash on Tuesday at an event in Amsterdam, to which he flew commercial.

"I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial [flights]," the Duke of Sussex said.

"Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family [is] safe."

“We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said, according to People. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

Markle also has reportedly left her 4-month-old baby Archie Harrison and Prince Harry back in the U.K. for the two-day trip, and is traveling with security, according to The Times newspaper in London.

"It is a last-minute trip," the source said. "Excited to support her friend, and then come back."

This is Markle's first time back in New York City since her star-studded baby shower in February. Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted the shower, which included guests such as Gayle King and Abigail Spencer.

It's also a quick getaway before she, Prince Harry, and Archie are set to embark on a royal trip to Africa between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.