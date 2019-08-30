Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams
Gigi Hadid wildly cheers for Serena Williams at the US Open

By Ian Mohr | New York Post
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was cheering on her pal Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. (Williams needed the support after a shocking first-set loss to teenager Caty McNally before eventually winning the match.)

Hadid was seen yelling, “Go Serena!” in the stands, and posted on Instagram, “Only my queen [Williams] can have me this wired at midnight.”

Gigi Hadid watches the Serena Williams vs Catherine McNally match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2019 in New York City.

Along with Hadid, there was a fashion-heavy crowd at the Open before New York Fashion Week kicks off — and the players’ on-the-court duds were as buzzed about as the games. Williams arrived on center court with a flowing black kimono-cape-robe number over her tennis outfit, which had one fashion maven excitedly exclaiming, “Where’s her wand?” Novak Djokovic showed off the tasteful Lacoste collection he collaborated on, with a polo shirt that “evokes the vibrations of water.” Lacoste’s suite was filled with editors from Esquire, WWD, Town & Country, Out and Men’s Health.

Serena Williams returns to Maria Sharapova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

But perhaps the most talked-about threads (not necessarily for all the right reasons) were worn by Djokovic’s upstart Argentine opponent, Juan Ignacio Londero — whose collarless black shirt was decorated with a gold skull and stars. It was paired with black shorts that had wide gold circus-tent stripes. One fashion insider noted Londero’s look was more Ibiza Open — ready to go from court to rave. The unorthodox gear is by an Italian line called Hydrogen, which launched a tennis collection called Killer Point! The clothes also come with lightning bolts, camouflage and graffiti.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.