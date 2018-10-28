Meghan Markle comforts crying fan while on royal tour in New Zealand

Meghan Markle is here for her fans!

She and her husband, Prince Harry, are currently in New Zealand, finishing their royal tour which has also included Australia, Tonga and Fiji. When arriving in Wellington on Sunday they were met by an enormous crowd of fans, a fixture of just about every stop. Among them was a young woman who was crying with joy. The pregnant Duchess quickly walked over to the girl, greeted her and held her hands as onlookers swarmed around them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Australia for New Zealand on Last Leg of Royal Tour

“Absolute hysteria here in #Wellington including a sobbing fan who was comforted by the Duchess herself!” local journalist Natalie Oliveri tweeted, along with photos of the sweet moment. “Meghan spent quite a while talking to the crying teen - one of the sweetest moments on the #royaltour so far!”

This touching meeting between the pregnant former actress and an adoring fan comes just two days after she delivered a moving speech at the close of the Invictus Games in Sydney on Friday.

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” she stated. “In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”

Meghan Markle Just Shared Her First Official Photo to Twitter Since Becoming Duchess of Sussex

She went on to discuss a veteran named Ryan Novak, with whom she and Harry gotten acquainted with and learned his inspiring story.

“When their son Ryan suffered a severe injury leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, doctors said he would never be able to walk again,” she said. “But after speaking to his mom, Karri, it was clear that it was through Ryan’s strength of spirit, and with the unwavering support of his parents, that he was able to prove all of those doctors wrong.”

Sweetest Moments From Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Major Royal Tour Together

“Not only has Ryan competed in sailing, swimming and athletics this week, but when Harry and I saw him at the finish line of the sailing competition, he literally jumped into our boat -- with dexterity and ease, by the way -- to give both of us a hug," she added. "Seeing Ryan’s mom on the water that day, waving a flag to cheer him on, was a moment I will never forget."

Meghan is currently expecting her first child with Harry, which has caused to her cut back on some events throughout the tour. Their due date is in the Spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace.