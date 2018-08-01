Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Royal Wedding
Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding bishop undergoes surgery for prostate cancer

By | Associated Press
close
American Bishop Michael Curry addresses royal weddingVideo

American Bishop Michael Curry addresses royal wedding

U.S. episcopal leader addresses celebrants on the healing power of love in St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

The American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

An Episcopal Church spokeswoman says the surgery was performed Tuesday on the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry.

The 65-year-old Curry announced his cancer diagnosis last week and said he planned to have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

Curry said he expected to spend four to six weeks recuperating. He said he would resume his duties as presiding bishop of the church in early September.

Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States. His fiery sermon at the May 19 royal wedding offered a contrast to the more solemn Anglican style that many guests were used to.