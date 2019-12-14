Maureen McCormick talks favorite part of White House Christmas special: 'It was magical'

This holiday season "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick is taking fans behind the scenes at one of the nation's most spectacularly decorated places: the White House.

In HGTV's "White House Christmas 2019" special airing Sunday, viewers get an exclusive tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’s "magnificent holiday transformation."

McCormick spoke with Fox News about the dazzling experience.

“It was magical to be in the White House and see all of the twinkling lights, ornaments and decorations everywhere – it was just gorgeous!" she said.

"My favorite part of filming 'White House Christmas' was meeting an incredibly talented woman who handmade fifty flowers from paper mâché to represent each state flower on the biggest tree in the White House," she said.

McCormick said she was also moved by a tree dedicated to the families who have lost loved ones in military service.

“Meeting many of the Gold Star families and hearing their stories was truly touching. We owe so much to our military and this tree is a beautiful way to honor them," McCormick said.

This year’s décor theme at the White House is "The Spirit of America," which "celebrates the courageous individuals who have kept the American spirit alive," HGTV said in a release..

"For example, the famed gingerbread replica of the White House features landmarks from around the country, such as the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, while the East Room trees take inspiration from the American flag with gilded eagle tree toppers and red and blue ribbons," the network said.

During the special, McCormick and co-host Alison Victoria "craft handmade topiaries and ornaments, create a chocolate tree for the gingerbread display, and hang signs and paper flowers representing their home states on the official Blue Room Christmas tree," according to HGTV.

"White House Christmas 2019" airs Sunday at 5 p.m. EST.

