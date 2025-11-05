Matthew McConaughey's wife marks his birthday with revealing tribute that has fans swooning online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey is another year older — and his wife wants everyone to know he's still got it.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor's wife, Camila Alves, marked his 56th birthday on Tuesday by sharing a shirtless photo of the actor.

"Yeap… 🙈😂 you are Alright…Alright…Alright… Happy Birthday babe! ❤️," she captioned the post. "Hoo today we will celebrate YOU! But we truly ALWAYS do because you are the light of our lives!! Thank you for being YOU!!"

The black-and-white photo featured a shirtless McConaughey making a playful face, with the ocean in the background.

Fans of the actor were quick to flood the comments section with well-wishes for his birthday, with one writing, "I knew there was something great about today!! Happy Birthday Matthew!!!" and another adding, "No better way to celebrate a birthday than to have abs like that."

Never one to shy away from showing off his physique, McConaughey has shared plenty of shirtless snaps over the years. Here are some of the actor's best shirtless photos.

Sexiest Man Alive

McConaughey has long been considered one of Hollywood's most handsome leading men and was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

A year later, he was photographed exercising shirtless on the beach — proving exactly why he earned the title, which he insists never expires.

"People tell me, 'You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,' for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, 'Well, I'm still alive. Come on!'" he told People in April 2024. "If you're named it, and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive. That was my joke going forward with everything."

National Pickle Day

Before he was People's Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey was just a young man who loved pickles.

In honor of National Pickle Day, the Oscar winner shared a throwback photo of himself smiling while holding up a jar of pickles — completely nude.

Fans in the comments section got a kick out of the picture, with one writing, "And I thought I was the only one who woke in the middle of the night to eat a pickle naked in the fridge!"

Another added, "Where’s the Bongos?!" referencing a story McConaughey shared in his memoir, in which he was arrested while playing the bongos in the nude after a night of partying.

Jogging

McConaughy was once again photographed while running on the beach in January 2011, showing off his toned body in the process.

In the photo, he wore gray basketball shorts, headphones and a gray beanie.

"Like any mammal, we’re always gonna make it back home," he told Men's Journal in 2021. "I like to run 20 minutes out, turn around, and drop and do 20 pushups 10 times during the run back."

Beads

After releasing his memoir, "Green Lights," McConaughey shared several throwback photos, including one showcasing his abs against a backdrop of green fields and huts.

In the image, the "Dazed and Confused" actor stares seriously into the camera, sporting a shaved head, goatee and mustache. His goatee extends out to a short beard, which he styled in braids and accessorized with beads.

"The best body, the kindest artist," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Wait… what? He has abs, too?" while a third chimed in with, "Alright alright alright…….. You are so fine."

1988

McConaughey also shared a snap from his 1988 trip to Australia, featuring him sitting on a cooler wearing nothing but a pair of denim jeans and cowboy boots.

In the photo, he gives the camera a serious look, sporting a clean-shaven face and short blond hair while holding a drink.

"Oh my gosh. Is this from that crazy year of study abroad with that CRAZY family? Tiny dad who talked to you in his office on a riser! ? I dont know how you lasted six months in his house! Eating lettuce and ketchup……." one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing his memoir.