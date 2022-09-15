Matthew McConaughey soccer film ‘Dallas Sting’ killed despite scheduled production

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The movie "Dallas Sting" starring Matthew McConaughey was abruptly put on the chopping block weeks before production was scheduled to begin.

Although it has not been confirmed why the Skydance film was canceled, the producers reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film was slated to highlight the true story of a girls' soccer team that traveled to China to compete in an international tournament. "Dallas Sting" was supposed to be set in 1984, and McConaughey was to star as the team’s coach, Bill Kinder.

Marvel’s "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s" director Kari Skogland and Berlanti Schechter Productions were projected to work on the inspiring sports film.

The Skydance team and producers "were disappointed by the development," since they strongly believed the story of the 1984 girls' soccer team deserved to be told on the big screen, sources told the media outlet.

Despite "Dallas Sting" being almost fully cast, the drama was axed six weeks ahead of the start of production.

"Booksmart" and "Dopesick" star Kaitlyn Dever was set to play the coach’s daughter in the film.

"Dallas Sting" was scheduled to feature a film script by the creators of "GLOW" – Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

The film’s background was set to flash back to 1984 when President Reagan opened up relations with China. The communist country invited America to send a U.S. women’s soccer team to compete in the first world championship overseas.

In the scrapped film, McConaughey’s role was a coach who created a new team in response to China’s invitation, leading them to a sports adventure of a lifetime.

However, Skydance production reportedly paid a hefty price for a lengthy audition process to cast real-life soccer players who would have then taken acting classes to cater to the film’s needs.

A representative for Skydance production company did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.