Matthew McConaughey cuts Texas defensive lineman's long locks after Sugar Bowl victory

Matthew McConaughey gave Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Breckyn Hager the haircut of a lifetime Monday.

McConaughey, an Oscar-winning actor and crazed Texas fan, was seen in a series of Instagram pictures cutting Hager’s trademark locks. Hager pointed out he had grown the hair for four years.

Hager initially vowed to hold off on cutting his hair until the Longhorns captured a Big 12 championship, according to Bleacher Report. However, Texas never racked up the victory.

The Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia apparently was enough for Hager to ditch the hairdo. Hager will donate his hair to Locks of Love, according to ESPN.

McConaughey is one of the biggest Texas fans around. He was named “Minister of Culture” for the school’s basketball arena last month.