'Master of Arms' will build weapons straight out of the history books

Some may say that a weapon is only as good as the person wielding it. However, Discovery’s latest series, “Master of Arms,” seeks to prove that the weapon is only as good as its craftsmanship.

The new series, will take some of the world’s most skilled builders of modern weaponry and put their skills to the test by asking them to build period-specific weapons that will stand up to rigorous testing and judgment from a panel of experts.

“Each episode, three builders will face-off in two historical challenges that call upon era-specific weaponry, from the firearms of the frontier to the blades of the Vikings,” Discovery wrote in a press release for the show. “But these aren’t just quickly fabricated weapons – each tool will be heavily researched and crafted pieces of art.”

After each round, one of the three builders will be eliminated. The last craftsman standing will be crowned the master of arms and earn the $10,000 grand prize.

The weapons will be judged on their design, historical accuracy and ability to do some damage and emulate the predecessors that helped shape the outcome of warfare and, therefore, history.

Each design will be tested by Nicholas Irving, a decorated military veteran and expert marksman. After that, they’ll be judged by a panel of three experts including leading firearms historian and Chief Curator of the largest firearms collection in the country, Ashley Hlebinsky, firearms specialist Zeke Stout and professional blacksmith Trenton Tye.

The new series premieres Nov. 2.