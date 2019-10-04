Martin Scorsese says Marvel movies are like 'theme parks,' director James Gunn responds

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans aren't happy with iconic film director Martin Scorsese.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the Oscar-winning moviemaker -- he's currently out promoting his new Netflix movie, "The Irishman" -- said the popular superhero flicks are more like "theme parks" than true cinema.

“I don’t see them,” Scorsese, 76, responded when asked if he's watched the likes of "Iron Man" or "Black Panther." “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks."

"It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn responded on Twitter to the comment.

“Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging mine in the same way,” he said on Friday.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, previously responded to critics who pointed out that the fantasy films don't get much award-season love.

“Maybe it’s easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion-dollar grosses,” Feige said (via The Guardian). “I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way. Hitchcock never won best director, so it’s very nice, but it doesn’t mean everything.

"I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans.”

Fans offered their own defense of the MCU on social media.

"Why do people care what Martin #Scorsese thinks about Iron Man? If you like the MCU movies, then like the MCU movies," one user wrote.

Another said, "I honestly wonder how many of Scorsese's films you've actually seen."

"Someone needs to tell Marty Scorsese that the MCU is the only reason theaters are still in business," came still another response.

"He's being an elitist gatekeeper a--hole (which is ironic because comic book nerds often are too) but he's entitled to his opinion. he's not jealous, he's just wrong, and even the most genius and enlightened among us are wrong sometimes," someone else declared.

"Avengers: Endgame" became the highest-grossing film in history this past summer, taking in more than $2.8 billion at the global box office.

Scorsese is known for such films as "The Departed," "Taxi Driver," "Casino" and "Goodfellas."