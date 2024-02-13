Mark Wahlberg weighs in on Ozempic, stresses importance of healthy lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg is an advocate for healthy living, and he's sharing his two cents on the popularity of Ozempic, a diabetes medication people are turning to for weight loss.

"Listen, to each his own," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

"I just suggest to people, especially I'm trying to encourage young people, prevention is better than cure. So, we want to continue to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle.

"Everything in moderation. Should you be able to enjoy foods and desserts? All of those things – enjoy. But eating right, exercise and finding the right balance [is important.]"

Mark emphasized he doesn't "knock anybody for doing what they feel is the best thing for them."

"I just encourage people to start young. Communicating to people the importance of living healthy and long lives. When you get older, you start feeling it, then you realize. But you know the great saying, ‘Youth is wasted on the young.’ We want to get people before that," Wahlberg explained.

Wahlberg has been a longtime advocate for fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. The actor often shares an inside look at his intense workouts.

Mark recently shared a video of his workout and revealed the modifications he's had to make since he tore his meniscus on set of his upcoming film "Arthur the King" while continuing to push through the pain of the "4 a.m. club."

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital he'll continue to push himself, even while visiting his daughter at college. He explained that he's eager to visit again and plans to work out with the football team during his next trip to South Carolina.

"I cannot wait to get back down to Clemson, see a football game, work out with the team," Mark began. "I love the college life. It's one of those regrets that I've had."

In an interview with Fox News Digital in October, Wahlberg recounted his trip to visit his daughter, Ella, for parents weekend.

"When I went to Clemson for parents weekend, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I was missing?’ Man … there's only a few regrets that I have, and that was definitely one of them – not having that experience," Wahlberg said. "Looks like they're having a lot of fun all the time. I don't know how much studying is going on, but they're having a good time."

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital the teams at his daughter's school are "unbelievable" and reminded him just how much he wanted to be an athlete.

"I've always wanted to be an athlete, and that's why I think any time I've had the opportunity to play an athlete in a movie I'm kind of living vicariously through all those characters," Wahlberg explained.

"Whether it be Micky Ward in ‘The Fighter’ or Vince Papale in ‘Invincible.' I've played a hockey player, I've played with lots of athletes and now playing an adventure racer in ‘Arthur the King.’ I've always been able to fulfill those childhood fantasies of being an athlete by portraying one in the film."

Along with his daughter Ella, 20, Mark and his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham, share three other children: Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

At a Flecha Azul Tequila event in Las Vegas prior to the Super Bowl, Wahlberg explained how he's been able to consistently stay in shape for decades.

"You know what, clean living is the key," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital. "Eat right, exercise, everything in moderation. If you're going to have a couple of glasses of Flecha – neat, clean, have some water, recover – everything in moderation. You always want to celebrate your accomplishments and work hard, but on to the next.

"Don't spend too much time dwelling on something you've already done. We have new goals every day, more things to accomplish. We want to encourage people to be the healthiest, best versions of themselves."

Wahlberg is all about having a balance while maintaining a healthy lifestyle . He told Fox News Digital that the key to recovery after a night out is a lot of water and rest.

"Well, recovery is the most important thing, but you always have to get the proper amount of rest, the proper amount of hydration. And recovery is the key, especially if you're getting older," Wahlberg said. "If you're going to be sipping on some tequila, let's [get] some neat Flecha tequila, have a water and then have another and have some water. Lots of water before you go to bed, that's the key to recovery."

He added that with his all-natural tequila, you don't get a hangover.