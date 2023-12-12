Mark Wahlberg crashed a frat party at daughter's college: 'It was nuts'

Mark Wahlberg revealed he crashed a fraternity party with his daughter while he was visiting for parents' weekend.

Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham recently visited their 20-year-old daughter Ella in South Carolina, where she lives while going to college.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas," Wahlberg recalled during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

"It was nuts," he added. "Parents' weekend was incredible."

Wahlberg previously noted watching his daughter and the students during parents' weekend gave him regret about skipping out on the young adult experience.

"It was like, 'Oh my God.' I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this)," he said during an appearance on the "Today" show at the time.

"The Family Man" star gained fame at the age of 13 after joining a group that would become New Kids on the Block alongside his brother, Donnie Wahlberg. He then left the group and started Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the '90s. In 1993, Wahlberg landed a role in the film "The Substitute," which led to other acting jobs.

He is most known for "Boogie Nights," "Ted," "The Fighter" and "The Departed."

Wahlberg is not sure he would have become an actor if he went to college first.

"I'd still be in college," Wahlberg joked to Entertainment Tonight. "I would still be at the frat house. I'd be a 25th year senior, yeah."

Watching his daughter's experience play out at Clemson University also reminded Wahlberg that he once wanted to be an athlete.

"I've always wanted to be an athlete, and that's why I think any time I've had the opportunity to play an athlete in a movie, I'm kind of living vicariously through all those characters," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

"Whether it be Micky Ward in ‘The Fighter’ or Vince Papale in ‘Invincible.' I've played a hockey player, I've played with lots of athletes and now playing an adventure racer in ‘Arts of the King.’ I've always been able to fulfill those childhood fantasies of being an athlete by portraying one in the film," he added.

