Mark Wahlberg, Shania Twain, Chris Young share diet tips to maintain fit figures

Celebrities are continuously in the spotlight, and many are prioritizing their health with some key dieting tips.

Mark Wahlberg, Shania Twain, Gisele Bündchen and others revealed their healthy lifestyle routines, as they are determined to get in the best possible shape of their lives.



Mark Wahlberg

With his busy schedule, Wahlberg prioritizes a work-life balance as he maintains a healthy lifestyle.

The "Father Stu" actor shared his top tips, which include getting lots of rest.



"Eat right, exercise and rest, and you know what? You have to find balance," he previously shared with Fox News Digital. "You don't want to live a boot camp type of existence. You want to be able to go out, have fun, reward yourself for your hard work."



"I think everybody wants to go celebrate their accomplishments as they should be able to. Then you get up the next day, and you get after it, and I think finding a nice balance and a nice routine is the key."

Wahlberg has always made his fitness a priority, and believes in daily ice water plunges to start his day.

The Municipal co-founder often uploads his workouts to Instagram, and his diet has fluctuated in the past depending on his filming obligations.



After starring in "Mile 22", Wahlberg and his personal chef committed to a more consistent meal plan, which included "turkey burgers, egg whites and meatballs," according to Men's Health Australia.



The outlet noted that Wahlberg would start his day at 2:30 a.m. and immediately eat "a breakfast of steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs" before 3:15.



From 3:40-5:15 a.m., he would complete his first workout and have his second breakfast, which included a protein shake and three turkey burgers, at 5:30.



After his second breakfast, Wahlberg would typically head to the golf course. Throughout the day, he would eat three more meals and get another workout in before being in bed by 8 p.m.



Shania Twain

In May, Twain detailed her diet and how she maintains a fit physique.

She adheres to a mainly liquid diet that includes protein shakes filled with greens.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer normally sticks to one meal a day and sometimes adds a snack of peanut butter or dark chocolate, according to USA Today.



Twain previously shared one food she stays away from when performing.

"Never cheese on a show day because dairy creates phlegm," she said.

Despite her diet, Twain explained she does not participate in any specific workouts.

"Before tour rehearsals,, I was riding horses and now I’m just running around a lot," Twain told the outlet. "If I feel like I’m losing too much weight, I’ll eat some more. But I need to watch it for the wardrobe because (weight) goes on fast, especially now during menopause."

The "That Don’t Impress Me Much" singer previously explained to Fox News Digital that she is planning on "aging naturally."

"As we get older, especially, we do tend to get more shy or more critical of our bodies. Our skin starts to sag, it’s just part of growing old," Twain said, adding, "I plan on aging naturally."

She continued, "That also means being comfortable in your skin and instead of hiding it, embracing it and enjoying it."

Chris Young

Earlier this summer, country music star Chris Young was in the spotlight not only for his chart-topping hits, but also for his impressive 60-pound weight-loss transformation.

The talented singer previously opened up about the challenges he faced during his fitness journey, including the daunting task of changing his diet while constantly being on tour.

When Fox News Digital asked what motivated him to make that change, he simply responded, "It was time."

"I knew I was going to be in the studio a lot, and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to work on myself as well as the music all at the same time this year,’" he said.

Although it was not easy, Young says he enjoys cooking and got into the mindset that he wanted a healthier lifestyle.

"I love to cook, and so I just lean more into that," Young shared, explaining that he added more protein to his diet and spent more time at the gym.



"The Man I Want to Be" crooner confessed "it sucks" making multiple changes in his daily routine to maintain his health, adding it was especially difficult to eliminate some foods.

"I couldn’t cut certain things out," Young said. "If I was going to say I cut anything out of my diet, it was I didn’t order pizza at midnight," he laughed.



Brooke Burke

At age 52, Brooke Burke is in the best shape of her life, and she wants to help others feel just as good.

The fitness star and TV personality launched a 21-day challenge, which aims to help people meet their health and wellness goals.

Burke admitted to Fox News Digital she changed her eating habits. Before, she "used to eat five times a day." Now, she practices a 16:8 intermittent fasting routine. According to Burke, she starts her morning with coffee she brews herself that has "heavy cream." She also gets her day started by drinking lots of water. She eats "mostly plant-based" and follows a "mostly anti-inflammatory lifestyle."

"I probably have two cups of coffee in the morning," she said.

By noon, she has already worked out and starts her eight-hour eating window with a post-workout smoothie featuring a frozen banana, almond milk, dates for sweetness, almond butter, cinnamon and MCT oil for an energy boost. She also likes adding peanut butter collagen protein and maca powder.

If she isn’t feeling a smoothie that day, she’ll opt for a "junk salad" that’s "really delicious and crunchy."

"I probably should retitle that recipe," she chuckled. "Junk salad is really just taking everything available, everything you have in the fridge, everything leftover from last night’s meal and using it. . . . We’re using grilled salmon [or] last night’s chicken, shredding it up and adding to a salad using veggies that are in the fridge – a variety of colors. . . . Everything from nuts to veggies and protein. [We’re also using] homemade salad dressing."



Burke insists she does not get hungry throughout the day. If she is in the mood for a snack, she will opt for Brazilian nuts, almonds or raw macadamia nuts. Burke is also a fan of Magic Mind, a shot made with matcha green tea, agave and mushrooms among other ingredients that she claims gives her an energy boost.

For dinner, which she eats by 8 p.m. to wrap up her day, she will go for grilled salmon, roasted vegetables and "another big salad." Her site notes that Burke also does not mind other fish or a filet mignon, but she will not eat much pork or shellfish.

Burke avoids sugary drinks and prefers sipping on green tea.



Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar is coming clean on maintaining her youthful looks.

McKellar grew up on television as Winnie Cooper, the girl next door to Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage, on the hit show "The Wonder Years." Now at 48, McKellar looks as youthful as ever and revealed the secret to her age-defying looks is simpler than expected.

"I don’t have any secret tips for how to stay young. It’s a lot of things," she told Fox News Digital at That’s4Entertainment’s 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, in September.

"I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t drink coffee. I stay away from unhealthy food. I don’t eat sugar or gluten, not that gluten’s necessarily unhealthy, I stay away from dairy. I just keep it as clean and simple as possible. I do eat meat, but very clean cuts of meat, no bacon."

While she is focused on making healthy food choices, McKellar admitted she likes the occasional indulgence.

"When I say these things, of course I splurge from time to time, but it’s pretty rare," she said. "And I find that I feel better when I stick to a really clean diet. And exercise. All the things that we all know we’re supposed to do, there’s no secret, it’s just consistency."



She added, "And as I get older, it’s more and more about how I feel. And it just so happens that coincides with how you look."

Gisele Bündchen

Earlier this year, Bündchen spilled her diet secrets and "self-care rituals" nearly a year after her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady.

In September, the Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram to announce her new cookbook, "Nourish," in which she shares her family's "nutritious" recipes and some "self-care rituals."

"People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle," she said in part.

"In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom."



Per Penguin Random House, her book's publisher, the cookbook contains over 100 "delicious and approachable recipes" that also happen to be "kid-friendly."

Some of the dishes include a papaya-almond smoothie, summer rolls with ginger-cashew dipping sauce and sheet pan squash and chickpeas.

Bündchen's business venture comes nearly one year after her divorce from Brady, after 13 years of marriage.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.