Hollywood's latest obsession is the cold plunge.

In their efforts to stay youthful and healthy, celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Jackman don't shy away from trying new things. One of the trends they've tried is taking ice baths or getting into freezing cold water, and both are happy with the results.

Here are more celebrities who are obsessed with the plunge.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is known for his intense workout routine, saying that in the past he used to wake up at 2:30 in the morning to get an early start on his workouts. As he's gotten older, his priorities have changed regarding his body, and he's made some adjustments to his routine.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in November, Wahlberg said that "there's no reason why anybody," especially someone his age, "needs to be training seven days a week and then doing two-a-days." He said all that does is overwork the body without significant recovery time, which for him includes "sleep[ing] right to heal and also even cold water."

"Taking a cold plunge and doing that, resting two days a week and really kind of just focusing on being able to move and feel good for the long haul and hopefully drag this beautiful thing called life for as long as possible, as opposed to just worrying about aesthetically trying to get bigger and stronger and then ultimately getting injured," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

The actor said that getting into the bath isn't necessarily the best sensation, "but the feeling [he has] after for sure" is. Ice baths are now "definitely something" that he looks "forward to in the morning."

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman rang in the new year with a jolt.

"Happy New Year everyone. I wish you all every blessing for 2024, no matter what may come…including freezing water," he said in a video posted to Instagram before walking away from the camera and into the freezing ocean. Actor Ryan Reynolds was impressed, commenting, "dear god don’t do it."

This isn't the first time the "Wolverine" actor has taken the plunge, posting videos of himself running into the cold ocean in February 2023 and 2022 and in January 2021.

"Is it a polar bear plunge when the temp is 36 degrees? Either way I can tell you it felt absolutely freezing, yet completely amazing on my very sore Beth trained body," he captioned his post in February 2023, referencing workouts with trainer Beth Lewis.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth doesn't play around when it comes to recovering his muscles after a workout.

The "Thor" actor posted photos of him and a friend in a sauna, followed by a video of him getting into an ice bath on Instagram, in August 2023. In the caption, Hemsworth explained that there is "No better way to finish a workout" than by "combining a sauna with an ice bath," saying they work together "to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, speed up muscle recovery and elevate your mood."

"The heat from the sauna causes blood vessels to dilate, which improves blood flow and reduces inflammation. The cold from the ice bath causes blood vessels to constrict, which improves circulation and reduces muscle soreness," he continued in the caption.

"This contrast between hot and cold temperatures helps to improve overall recovery and reduce the risk of injury."

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin has turned ice baths into a family affair. In a series of Instagram stories posted in May 2023, Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd can be seen racing to an ice bath.

The "Avengers: Endgame" actor credited filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, "who turned us on to cold plunging and high-octave breathing… and whining," for their obsession. The two worked together when Brolin starred in the 2014 movie "Inherent Vice."

Since his first introduction to the trendy practice, Brolin has integrated it into his workout routine. When getting in shape for "Dune 2" in August 2022, the actor shared his crazy workout regimen on Instagram.

"Dune 2 time: Morning Warm up —100’s: 20 squats, 20 dips, 20 Push ups in the sauna — 5 rounds after 225 degrees for 30 mins, followed by a 36 degree cold plunge for 5 mins after 25 circuit training workout for cardio and core without rest. And tons and tons of spice," he captioned the post.

Courteney Cox

"Friends" star Courteney Cox stays looking youthful and healthy by following a skincare and wellness routine.

When speaking to Glamour in November 2023, Cox said she is a big proponent of "slugging," a new term for the practice that involves ending your typical nightly skincare routine by covering your face with Vaseline to lock in the moisture. She also admitted to enjoying a cold plunge every now and then.

"I thought I would never do a cold plunge. I thought I would hate it, but I love it so much," she told the outlet. "I feel great for hours afterwards. So, as much as you dread getting in, you know that you’re going to feel so good."

She went on to say that she "believe[s] in hydration," so whatever is going to hydrate her, she'll do it.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shocked fans when she posted a TikTok video of herself getting into an ice bath and staying there for 30 seconds. In the video, Hailey is seen sitting chest deep in the freezing water and working to control her breathing before dunking her head in the water and getting out.

"Back with another cold plunge series," she captioned the TikTok video. "[C]old plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood."

It seems she and her husband, musician Justin Bieber, both love the cold plunge, although they do it for different reasons.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in December 2020, Bieber recalled having to swim in glacier water while in Canada after his boat broke down. He told DeGeneres it was no big deal because "I do the ice plunge every day regardless, because it’s good for your body and your muscles and stuff."

Zac Efron

Zac Efron has often had to get in shape and stay in shape for his roles over the years.

After years of maintaining perfect shape, Efron said he allowed himself to take a break in 2021 when he developed negative side effects from his intense training for "Baywatch." He told Men's Health in September 2022 that it was then that he realized he enjoys working out but needed to do it in a healthy way.

He now incorporates foam rollers, yoga and self-massages in his routine, telling the outlet, "I live attached to a Theragun." Another new addition: an ice bath.

"It’s my favorite part of the day. Before is when it’s most miserable, and when you finally just commit and jump in there, from that point forward, you’ve conquered something deep within you; you do not want to get cold," he said. "That’s the simplest philosophy: Anything you don’t want to do, make it a habit."