Josh Brolin shares nude photo while 'prepping for a scene' of 'Outer Range' season two

Josh Brolin bared it all online – almost.

The 55-year-old actor went completely naked to work on his tan lines while "prepping for a scene" on season two of "Outer Range" in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"We are taking things in a different direction now," he teased in the snap shared with his three million Instagram followers. "It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all."

Brolin looked at ease wearing one silver necklace and a white cowboy hat. He stared off across the pool while sitting on top of a few towels.

"Power of example is everything, so examples we are," he added. "We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert."

He added, "Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set."

Brolin's wife, Kathryn, couldn't help but joke, "Oh I thought they weren't release the poster til later this year!!"

Garrett Hedlund admitted, "That's how I prep."

Ryan Hurst jumped into the comments and wrote, "That necklace looks silly."

Tom Pelphrey, who recently welcomed his first child with Kaley Cuoco, quipped, "Our fearless leader."

Country music duo Brothers Osborne simply stated the obvious: "Iconic."

It's not the first time Brolin has stripped down to nothing for his Instagram fans.

"At the end of the day a life will [be] judged by how often you were naked. Nobody told me they meant metaphorically," he captioned a snapshot taken by his wife in 2020.

He was previously married to Diane Lane, and has two children from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

Brolin portrays Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott in the neo-western thriller from Amazon Prime Video.

The Abbotts are fighting to keep their ranch within the family when they find a mysterious black hole on their land. The black mass may also be an answer into the disappearance of their daughter-in-law.