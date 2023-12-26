Hugh Jackman got ‘in trouble’ with security after getting too close to Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Hugh Jackman got into some trouble during an outing this Christmas.

The "Wolverine" star shared a series of photos of himself visiting the tree at Rockefeller Center on Christmas Day, explaining that things got rocky when he got a little too close to the famous tree.

"I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree," Jackman said. "It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier, but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning."

In the post, Jackman shared a video of him admiring the tree from afar, as well as two close-up photos of the bright star on top and a selfie of him with the tree all lit up.

HUGH JACKMAN TALKS NEW MOVIE 'THE SON,' LOSING HIS OWN FATHER AND HOW BOTH MADE HIM 'A DIFFERENT PARENT'

Fans filled the comments section with supportive notes, with one writing, "Yeah like the security guard is gonna stop Wolverine. Merry Christmas!," and another saying, "Does the security guard not know you are wolverine? Does he not know what you are capable of?"

Jackman's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

This is the first Christmas Jackman spent on his own, following his separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The two announced their separation in September 2023, through a statement shared with People magazine.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the statement read. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The estranged couple share two children, son Oscar and daughter Ava, whom they adopted in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While the two were never very open about their relationship, Jackman made a moving statement about Furness during his 2018 acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed – and I don’t think I even felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you," he said.

A month after announcing their split, Jackson's representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital, the two "had dinner together" at The Polo Club in New York City, in celebration of Jackman's 55th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor didn't post photos of them together, but he did share a photo of himself enjoying a drink at dinner, as well as his dessert.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels," he captioned the post.