Mariska Hargitay jokes about being longtime 'Law & Order' co-star Chris Meloni's 'second wife'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Mariska Hargitay joked about being her longtime "Law & Order" co-star Chris Meloni's "second wife" on Monday at the red carpet for the beloved show's 24th season.

"I mean, I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," she told People. "Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother."

The jokes came in response to Hargitay being accidentally listed as Meloni's wife on the actor's Wikipedia page.

"That is awesome," Hargitay quipped. "It's kind of right in a way, isn't it?"

JAYNE MANSFIELD’S CHILDREN SAY ‘50S BLONDE BOMBSHELL ‘CARED SO MUCH ABOUT BEING A GOOD MOTHER’

Meloni and Hargitay are longtime co-stars. The two first met while working on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 1999. Meloni left the series in 2011, though he later returned to the franchise in 2021 with his spinoff series "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

The stars' on-screen chemistry throughout the years has been so strong, in fact, that Hargitay joked about their devoted fans wanting both of their respective real-life spouses to vanish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think the uber fans literally want our spouses to go away," she joked, adding that "the fandom goes nuts."

In real life, both Hargitay and Meloni are married. In July, Meloni celebrated 27 years of marriage with wife Sherman Williams. Meanwhile, Hargitay met her husband, actor Peter Hermann, on the set of "Law & Order: SVU." They've been married for 18 years.