Mariah Carey hopes to bring Christmas cheer in a year when too much has been 'canceled'

Mariah Carey is hoping to use her typical holiday cheer to give people a much-needed celebratory moment amid a year of things being “canceled.”

For many, the singer’s 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the anthem that kicks off the holiday season and 2020 was no exception. Earlier this month, the star responded to a viral clip of people having a post-election celebration at a gas station that turned into an impromptu dance party to the track.

“Saw this last night during our own celebratory moments! Watching this and sharing the feelings of joy and happiness with you all!!Let's remember to stay safe so we can really have the most FESTIVE Christmas yet,” Carey wrote on Twitter in a repost of the video.

Speaking with Elle ahead of her upcoming Apple TV+ variety show, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” the star doubled down on her assertion that people need some celebration in 2020 and vowed to do her part to ensure that neither COVID-19 nor any other obstacle dampen people’s Christmas spirit.

“It felt great to be a part of those celebratory moments — and it totally took me by surprise,” she told the outlet. “It’s been such a hard year, and I really feel like people so need a celebratory moment. At every turn, it’s like, ‘We can’t be [together]; you can’t celebrate. This is canceled; that’s canceled.’”

The star noted in the interview that her devotion to going above and beyond to make Christmas special every year comes from several holiday seasons in her youth being less than joyful.

“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” she said. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

She explained that, after the end of her first marriage to record executive Tommy Mottola, she set out to start doing Christmas the way she always dreamed of.

“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there,” she explained. “I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”

Carey is mom to 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she co-parents with her ex Nick Cannon.

She concluded her thoughts on the holiday by once again reasserting that her love for the holiday comes from a very real passion.

“If you don’t love it, you can’t write the songs that really affect people or make people happy, or melancholic, whatever it is, on the holidays,” she said. “I do live from Christmas to Christmas; it’s the only thing I look forward to every year. Well, it’s not the only thing…but it’s truly the best time of year for me.”