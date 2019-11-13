Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

CMAs 2019: Pregnant Maren Morris hits the red carpet in two-piece gown

By Nate Day | Fox News
Maren Morris hit the CMAs red carpet after announcing her pregnancy in October.

The "GIRL" singer, 29, wore a blue two-piece gown for country music's biggest night.

Morris announced her pregnancy on Instagram, baring her bump alongside her husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris attended the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris said in the announcement. "See you in 2020, little one."

Hurd, also a country singer, opted for a black and navy suit, which was left unbuttoned to show a little chest.

The two posed together on the red carpet.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morris has six CMA nominations this year, more than any other artist.

Her nominations include Single, Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event and Music Video of the year.