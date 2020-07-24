Maitland Ward says 'Boy Meets World' fans are 'loving and supportive' of her porn career

Maitland Ward is opening up about how “Boy Meets World” fans have rallied behind her in recent years as she transitioned from a television actress to becoming a porn star.

Ward, who is 43 and is best known as the tall redhead who played Rachel McGuire on "Boy Meets World," said some of her new viewers find comfort in the fact that she's a familiar face from the popular '90s sitcom.

Speaking to the New York Post, Ward revealed that while she initially expected "negative backlash" for her switch to adult entertainment, she's happy with the "opposite" outcome.

“I have one wonderful fan who says his wife was not comfortable exploring new things in bed. She wasn't confident in her sexuality and didn't know what to do, but she likes watching me," Ward told the outlet.

She went on to say that the fan ultimately found comfort in watching porn "because I'm a face she knew from a loved show." She added that the fan has become "more confident and emboldened to try things she watched me doing."

Ward also defended the porn industry, arguing that while it's often the subject of criticism, it can have a positive effect in the bedroom for couples.

"When used properly, it can make your sexual life with your partner better than ever. It's not porn -- it's a stale bed that ruins marriages," she said.

She also touched on the current coronavirus pandemic, which has forced families and partners to live under the same roof 24/7.

"There's a real need, not only for sexual gratification but also for real, human connection during this time," she added.

Ultimately, Ward said her porn career is a "dream" and called the "Boy Meets World" fans who have followed her transition over the years "a loving and supportive force."

Meanwhile, she admitted there's still a portion of her new fans who don't know she's the real-life Rachel Maguire right away. Upon learning this, she says, "their minds are always blown by it -- in a happy way, of course."