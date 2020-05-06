Adult film star Maitland Ward shares photo from 'Boy Meets World' days for series finale 20th anniversary

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Maitland Ward took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the “Boy Meets World” series finale.

The actress, who in recent years launched a new career as an adult film star, rose to fame playing Rachel McGuire on "Boy Meets World." Fans may remember her as the tall redhead who moves in with Jack Hunter and Eric Matthews only to become a romantic interest of Jack’s. The last episode sees her and Jack go off together to join the Peace Corps.

Ward posted a pair of cast photos on her page, which is normally reserved for sharing revealing photos of herself, along with a caption commemorating the immensely popular 1990s sitcom.

“20 years ago today we aired the final episode of #BoyMeetsWorld,” she wrote. “So many amazing memories I had the honor of experiencing with all of my incredible co-stars. Go to my Insta story for more memories. HUGE THANK YOU to all of my amazing BMW fans out there!”

She also shared a collection of images of herself on the show in her Instagram Story, as well as a video from an episode in which her character instigates a food fight by using her feet to rub marinara sauce all over Eric’s white sweater.

Although Ward, 43, has nothing but nice things to say about her time on the hit ABC sitcom, she previously noted that her adult film career has proven much more lucrative than the sitcom acting ever did.

“When people say, ‘She had to turn to porn,’ I laugh, because this is a good thing and I’m making more now,” she told The Daily Beast in December. “If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me.”

Ward got her start doing cosplay at various comic book conventions where her risque outfits were a big hit. When she amassed a lot of followers, she took things a step further by selling adult content through places like OnlyFans and Patreon before making the jump to adult filmmaking.

“It’s insane! At my age, to come in and become a porn star?” she explained to The Daily Beast. “I don’t have a label either. I’m just this grown woman who loves sex. One thing I really like is to surprise people, to shock them and to get them stirred up. I’m going to keep doing that.”