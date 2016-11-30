Madonna’s Daughter Follows In Superstar’s Footsteps, Enrolls At University Of Michigan

Looks like Madonna might be wearing some Wolverine gear in the future.

The superstar singer’s daughter, Lourdes Ciccone Leon, is following in her footsteps and is enrolled as an incoming freshman at the University of Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.

A profile for the 17-year-old now appears in the university’s formal student directory, saying she is set to study at U-M’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

The college’s orientation was held this week, with parents being involved Monday and Tuesday.

Leon’s famous mom, a Bay City, Michigan native, attended U-M briefly in the ‘70s before heading off to New York to begin her music career. She posted an Instagram photo of an Ann Arbor school spirit store with the caption, “I think I’ll stop in here!” Yet a store employee would not confirm that the “Like a Virgin” singer stopped in and bought any gear.

The trip marks her second with Leon after touring the campus last year and is one of several trips by Madonna to her home state recently. The Free Press reported she was in Detroit earlier this month to tour community agencies, noting her interest in joining the city’s urban renewal efforts.

In 2012, Madonna said she had hoped her oldest daughter would follow in her footsteps and attend university in Michigan.

“I keep telling her Ann Arbor is an awesome place,” she told the NFL Network before her Super Bowl XLVI halftime show.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino