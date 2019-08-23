Madonna supports Miley Cyrus after her viral Twitter thread denying cheating on Liam Hemsworth

Madonna was among the first celebrities to share their support for Miley Cyrus as she defended herself against accusations of cheating on Liam Hemsworth.

On Thursday, the "Wrecking Ball" singer took to Twitter in a tirade, vehemently denying reports that she was unfaithful to Hemsworth during their brief eight-month marriage.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus began in an eleven-post tweetstorm. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

The star went on to explain how she’s grown from her past persona as a partier. The thread was emotional and raw, giving fans their first insight into the end of the 26-year-old singer’s marriage. Because of the honesty behind it, Madonna took to the comments of the rant--which Cyrus reposted on Instagram--to share her support.

“Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!” Madonna wrote.

As People notes, actress Shailene Woodley and model Lily Aldridge left red heart emojis on the post. Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, noted that she was proud of her sister.

“love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact,” wrote Bella Thorne.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” songstress’ diatribe came in response to a TMZ report on Aug. 14 that claimed Cyrus cited Hemsworth’s alleged intense drinking and drug abuse as a smokescreen for what really went down in their marriage – infidelity on behalf of Cyrus.

It was only one day after news broke of their separation that photos surfaced of Cyrus locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, 30, during a trip to Italy.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences.” The pair had a prenuptial agreement in place, so the division of property is likely to move forward without a hitch.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance earlier this month.

