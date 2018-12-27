Madonna appeals judge's decision in New York City co-op lawsuit

Madonna isn’t accepting defeat just yet.

The pop star is planning to appeal a judge’s recent decision to uphold her Manhattan co-op’s rulerequiring her to be physically present when any of her staff or family members are home.

Judge Gerald Lebovits’ November ruling siding with the co-op capped off a nearly three-year battle between the Material Girl and her building.

MADONNA LOSES THREE-YEAR BATTLE WITH MANHATTAN CO-OP OVER $7.3 MILLION APARTMENT

An attorney for the singer filed the notice of appeal on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, stating that her lawyers intend to ask a higher court to reverse Lebovits’ decision.

In April 2016, Madonna sued Harperley Hall on West 64th Street and Central Park West, after the board made the rule change, barring her children and her domestic help from the $7.3 million pad when she’s away.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.