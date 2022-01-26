Expand / Collapse search
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after welcoming first child together: reports

Macauley and Song welcomed their first child in April

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged, according to reports

Song, 33, was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in California on Monday, according to People magazine. A source also confirmed the news to the outlet. Neither Culkin or Song has publicly commented on the engagement news.

Representatives for Culkin and Song did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Culkin, 41, and Song met on the set of the film "Changeland" and eventually began dating. The two were first romantically linked in 2017 after they were spotted enjoying dinner together at Italian restaurant Craig's in Los Angeles.

Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged, according to reports. 

Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged, according to reports.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

MACAULEY CULKIN AND BRENDA SONG ARE ‘OVERJOYED’ BY BIRTH OF SON DAKOTA

The couple welcomed their first child in April.

"We’re overjoyed," the couple said in a joint statement to Esquire one week following their son's birth.

The outlet noted that they named their son Dakota Song Culkin in honor of Culkin's sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

Culkin previously dated actress Mila Kunis for nearly a decade, while Song was previously linked to Trace Cyrus, the older brother of Miley Cyrus.

Culkin, 41, and Song met on the set of the film "Changeland" and eventually began dating. 

Culkin, 41, and Song met on the set of the film "Changeland" and eventually began dating.  (Getty Images)

Song gushed about Culkin while celebrating his 40th birthday on social media in 2020.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she wrote on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha."

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child — a son named Dakota Song Culkin — in April.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child — a son named Dakota Song Culkin — in April. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist," Song concluded, adding that she's the "luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

