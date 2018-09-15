Mac Miller's will reveals who his fortune will go to

Mac Miller‘s fortune is going to his parents.

The rapper, although he was just 26 when he died of an apparent overdose, set up a trust in 2013 and executed a will at that time, according to The Blast.

His parents, Mark and Karen McCormack, are named as beneficiaries, while his lawyer David Byrnes is named as the administrator. The site mentions that there’s a possibility for multiple beneficiaries, but Miller’s parents will get the biggest share.

The rapper’s brother, named Miller, is also named as an administrator of the state in case Byrnes cannot fulfill his obligation.

The total of the “Self Care” singer’s fortune was not revealed.

Mark and Karen released a statement when news of their son’s death broke last week

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. thank you for your prayers.”