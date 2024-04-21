Expand / Collapse search
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan slips on fan's cellphone, jokes his 'lawyer will be calling'

Bryan's currently on his 'Mind of a Country Boy' tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Jimmy Reacts To The Luke Bryan Backlash On 'America's Newsroom' Video

Jimmy Reacts To The Luke Bryan Backlash On 'America's Newsroom'

During an appearance on 'America's Newsroom', Jimmy Failla shares his thoughts on the woke mob coming for country music star Luke Bryan after he brought Florida Governor Ron DeSantis up on stage during a concert.

Luke Bryan wound up on his butt Saturday night after taking a nasty fall onstage. 

Performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, B.C. Bryan was walking across the stage when he slipped on a cell phone that had found its way onto the stage, following a disconcerting trend where fans toss items at singers during their performance.

Bryan's left foot slipped and flung into the air, per fan-recorded video. He narrowly avoided landing flat on his back, bracing for the fall with his left arm.

'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT AND LUKE BRYAN  HAVE AWKWARD TIFF, MOCKS JUDGE'S COUNTRY TWANG

Luke Bryan in a leather jacket and black shirt performs onstage at the CMA Awards

Luke Bryan slipped on a cell phone while performing on stage in Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday night. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)

Lying on the stage for a few moments, Bryan sat up and showed the crowd the now infamous cellphone before uttering a few inadubile words. "Hold up," he shouted at the crowd from his knees. "Did anybody get that?" he joked.

Bryan then handed the phone back to someone in the crowd, insisting that everything was square. "Alright, it's okay. Hey, my lawyer - my lawyer will be calling," he teased.

Luke Bryan bends his knees as he sings to the crowd in Nashville

Luke Bryan joked that his lawyer would be giving the owner of the cellphone a call following his slip on stage. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Bryan continued to be a good sport about the fall, asking people in the crowd to see the footage, before taking someone's phone. Playing at The Commodore Ballroom which seats less than 1,000 people, Bryan wanted to ensure all his fans enjoyed themselves.  

"Let's zoom in," he said, directing the crew to display the imagery on the jumbotron. "There I am jumping. I'm hyping the crowd," he says, watching his flub back again. 

"There it is," he exclaimed. "This is viral," he said, much to his glee.

Luke Bryan in a black leather jacket looks up and sings on stage

Luke Bryan had his slip replayed on the jumbotron so everyone in The Commodore Ballroom could see. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)

Without skipping a beat, Bryan continued on with his show. A representative for the "American Idol" judge did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bryan is currently on his "Mind of a Country Boy" tour, and will perform in Saskatoon, SK on Wednesday. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

