Lucy Liu to be second Asian American woman to receive Walk of Fame star

Lucy Liu is making history.

The actress/director is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 1, making Liu the second Asian American woman to be inducted and 11th Asian American person overall.

Anna May Wong, an actress, was the first when she was inducted in 1960. Wong was a pioneer in the silent film industry in the 1920s.

The last Asian American star to have his name emblazed in the groud was actor and martial arts master Jackie Chan, who was honored on October 4, 2002.

“We are excited to honor Lucy Liu, and we placed her star next to the star of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress to grace Hollywood’s film screens,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a press release. “When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood’s golden-age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can.”

Liu, 50, is known for her roles in the TV shows “Elementary,” “Difficult People” and “Ally McBeal,” as well as her movie characters in “Charlie's Angels” and “Kill Bill." She received both Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations for her work on "Ally McBeal."

In December 2000, Liu became the first Asian American woman to host “Saturday Night Live."

Liu reacted to the celebratory news on social media. She wrote, "One of the things that makes my job and career so fulfilling is my fans and supporters out there, I truly wouldn’t be where I am without your support and love."

"It’s a dream come true to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and I would be honored to have my fans come and celebrate this day with me," she added.

Actresses Demi Moore and Rhea Perlman will attend the ceremony and help Liu unveil her star.