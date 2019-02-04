Parkland victim's father slams Louis C.K. in stand-up comedy set

A month after Louis C.K. mocked Parkland shooting survivors, a victim's father slammed the disgraced comedian in a set of his own.

Manuel Oliver titled his show "Murdering Innocent Children Comedy Night," with signs at the venue reading "Coming to a School Near You," The Miami Herald reported.

"Recently, I heard this great line from a comedian," Oliver said in a video posted online last week. "He said, 'If you want people to forget that you were jerking off, just make a joke about kids getting shot.' And I thought, 'Jokes about kids getting shot?' I can do that."

"You heard the one about the kid who walks into a school on Valentine's Day," Oliver continued. "Skinny kid, wearing headphones. Gets dropped [off] by his dad. He says 'I love you' and gets out of the car and walks into the school, and then gets shot to death a couple of hours later?"

"You guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I got a dead baby," he said. "His name was Joaquin Oliver, he was gonna be 18. But now he's dead. And that's not a joke."

In December, the 51-year-old comedian slammed the Parkland shooting survivors as "boring" and too politically correct in leaked audio from a comeback comedy set.

"I don't know. They testified in front of Congress, these kids," C.K. said in the set. "Like, what the f**k? What are you doing? You're young. You should be crazy. You should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell’… f**k you. You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talk?”

After the set leaked, fellow Parkland father Fred Guttenburg fumed on Twitter, "To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets," he tweeted. "My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?"

In November 2017, C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of women who worked with him, some without their consent.