Los Angeles man pleads guilty to supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say indirectly supplied Mac Miller with oxycodone pills that killed the rapper in 2018 has pleaded guilty, according to a report.

Stephen Walter, one of three men charged in Miller’s September 2018 overdose death, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing court documents.

A second drug-related charge against Walter – conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance — was dropped as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors, according to the report.

Walter, then 46 and living in Los Angeles’ Westwood section, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2019 along with two others, Cameron James Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, and Ryan Michael Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, for conspiring to distribute the deadly drugs to Miller, 26, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick.

Prosecutors said the trio gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl three days before the rapper was found dead from a fatal drug overdose at his Los Angeles home. They also supplied Miller with cocaine and Xanax, authorities said.

An indictment shows Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 10 "blues" – a street term for oxycodone pills – but allegedly sold the rapper fake pills containing fentanyl. The synthetic opioid that’s 50 times more potent than heroin also killed music legend Prince, who died of an accidental overdose at age 57 at his home and recording studio in Minnesota in April 2016.

Prosecutors said Pettit ordered the fentanyl-laced pills from Walter and Reavis then delivered the narcotics to Pettit. Walter sent Reavis as a runner to drop off the drugs, TMZ reported.

Walter – who was already on supervised release from an earlier drug case – faces more than 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a $1 million fine, but prosecutors are recommended he serve 17 years in prison, according to the report.

A coroner ruled that Miller died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

